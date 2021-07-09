Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $50.54 or 0.00148858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,028.85 or 1.00225598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00949400 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 572,789 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.