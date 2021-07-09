Mist 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,097.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,097.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

