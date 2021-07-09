Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.53 ($0.90). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 1,201,173 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £955.13 million and a P/E ratio of -95.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,773.99 ($2,317.73).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

