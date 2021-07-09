Mizuho Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $146.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $290.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

