MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.43% of MMA Capital worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MMA Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMAC opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $155.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($5.42) million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

