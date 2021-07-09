MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,130 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.09. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $215.60 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

