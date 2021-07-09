MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,519 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 124,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $153.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.61 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.23.

