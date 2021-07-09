MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 81,687 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

RBLX opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

