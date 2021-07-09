MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,793 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,381,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,970,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 495,766 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01.

