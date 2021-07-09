MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.83 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

