MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,224 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 760,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $9,314,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 386,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

