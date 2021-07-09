MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

