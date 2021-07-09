MML Investors Services LLC Buys 31,270 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 133.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

