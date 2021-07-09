MML Investors Services LLC Buys 5,319 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

