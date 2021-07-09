MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $508.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

