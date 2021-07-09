MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

