MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DOCU opened at $288.74 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $293.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of -267.35, a P/E/G ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock valued at $17,154,896. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

