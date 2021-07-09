MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $141.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

