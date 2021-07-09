MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 3.78% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLLV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

