MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.12 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

