MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 242,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $9,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.92 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

