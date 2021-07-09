MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

