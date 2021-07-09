MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

