MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

