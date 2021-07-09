MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,096,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,625,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

