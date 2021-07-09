MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $58.55 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

