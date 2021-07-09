MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 86,374 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $45.26 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.48.

