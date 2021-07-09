MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 11,753 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

