MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 13,073 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

