MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,516 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

