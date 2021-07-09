MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 90,514 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,514 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 745,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 571,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $33.65 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

