MML Investors Services LLC Sells 24,926 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $396.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

