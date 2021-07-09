MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 222,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $82.59.

