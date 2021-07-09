MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000.

SCHJ opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

