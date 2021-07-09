MNPCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. MNPCoin has a market cap of $2,375.93 and $1.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro . MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

