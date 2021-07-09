Modern Investment Coin Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $291,183.33 and $130,187.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00023579 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004009 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001365 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

