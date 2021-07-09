Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $225.80 and last traded at $226.77. 27,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,759,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.79.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,008 shares of company stock valued at $71,762,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.41.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 186.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

