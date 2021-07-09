Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $193.15 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.