Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Cut by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 4.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

