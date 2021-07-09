Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

NYSE:MOH opened at $253.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.11. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

