Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Cut to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

MONRF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

