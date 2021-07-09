Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Cut to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

MONRF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of MONRF stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

