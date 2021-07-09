Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.08. 115,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

