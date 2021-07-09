MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,549.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3,549.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,853,303 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

