MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 6.1% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42. 29,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,061,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $831.75 million, a P/E ratio of -207.76 and a beta of 1.72.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.