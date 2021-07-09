MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98.

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,756. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,138,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,536,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

