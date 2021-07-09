Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Hits $5.56 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $252.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00886641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

