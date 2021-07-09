Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,877 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock worth $17,308,676. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.