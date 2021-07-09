Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NDRBF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

