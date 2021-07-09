Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

