Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

VOD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,003 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $687,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,581 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,976,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $378,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

