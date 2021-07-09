Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
VOD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 258,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
